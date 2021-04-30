Simple Software Solutions Price Reaches $0.0608 on Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $168,555.67 and approximately $601.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000177 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,773,185 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

