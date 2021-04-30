Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) versus Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Head to Head Comparison

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and Simlatus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -4.39% -4.50% -4.02% Simlatus N/A N/A -82,074.06%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Airgain and Simlatus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 3 0 2.75 Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airgain currently has a consensus price target of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.19%. Given Airgain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than Simlatus.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airgain and Simlatus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $55.74 million 3.99 $930,000.00 $0.09 238.67 Simlatus $120,000.00 75.58 -$52.41 million N/A N/A

Airgain has higher revenue and earnings than Simlatus.

Volatility and Risk

Airgain has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simlatus has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Airgain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Simlatus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Airgain beats Simlatus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking in a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Simlatus

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it manufactures and sells cold-water/alcohol CBD extraction systems for medical grade CBD utilization, as well as climate controlled grow containers for government food-safety programs, and commercial and medical grade CBD. Simlatus Corporation is based in Grass Valley, California.

