Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Short Interest Update

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the March 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVFF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. Silverlake Axis has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.82.

About Silverlake Axis

Silverlake Axis Ltd, an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, retail, government, payment, and logistics industries. Its products include Silverlake Axis integrated banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated Islamic banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated provident fund systems, Silverlake Axis cards systems, Silverlake digital banking MÃ-BIUS open banking platforms, Silverlake Axis retail merchandising systems, Silverlake Axis enterprise payment platforms, Cyber Village converged Internet and mobile platforms, and Silverlake Symmetri retail banking solutions; IntelliSuite solutions; NowSuite solutions; and digital identity and security software solutions.

