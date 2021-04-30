Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Short Interest Update

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the March 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVFF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. Silverlake Axis has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.82.
About Silverlake Axis
