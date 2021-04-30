Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $185.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.25.
NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.75. 7,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day moving average is $132.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $163.43.
In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
