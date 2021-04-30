Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $185.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.25.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.75. 7,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day moving average is $132.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

