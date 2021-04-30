Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.88-$0.98 EPS.

SLAB stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,882. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 485.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

