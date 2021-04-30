SIGA Technologies (SIGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.

SIGA Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

