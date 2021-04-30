Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $599.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Sierra Metals by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

