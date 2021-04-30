Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS remained flat at $$3.68 during trading hours on Thursday. 41,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $599.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

