Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.36 ($56.90).

SHL stock traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €47.30 ($55.65). 793,792 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.34. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

