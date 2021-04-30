Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.36 ($56.90).

SHL stock traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €47.30 ($55.65). 793,792 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.34. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

