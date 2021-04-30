Short Interest in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Expands By 107.6%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,600 shares, a growth of 107.6% from the March 31st total of 324,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA opened at $46.31 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $101.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

