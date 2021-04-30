Short Interest in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Expands By 83.3%

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE VIAO remained flat at $$14.40 during midday trading on Friday. 37,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. VIA optronics has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in VIA optronics during the first quarter worth $142,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VIA optronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VIA optronics during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VIA optronics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 296,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 68,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in VIA optronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

