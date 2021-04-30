Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Drops By 90.2%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the March 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS STBFY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 38,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,996. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
