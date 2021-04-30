Short Interest in Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Decreases By 73.1%

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOQDQ traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 143,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,858. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Sonde Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11.

Get Sonde Resources alerts:

Sonde Resources Company Profile

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sonde Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonde Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.