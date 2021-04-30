Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Expands By 300.0%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of PHPPY remained flat at $$27.27 during midday trading on Friday. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56. Signify has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $27.27.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

