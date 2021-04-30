Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Drops By 92.5%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of SFRRF stock remained flat at $$5.01 on Thursday. Sandfire Resources has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sandfire Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

