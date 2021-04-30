Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Declines By 64.8%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.

OTCMKTS:RTNTF traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.65. 336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.94.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

