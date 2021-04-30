Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Declines By 64.8%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.
OTCMKTS:RTNTF traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.65. 336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.94.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
