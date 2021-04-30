Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Increases By 179.1%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 179.1% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 143,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,722. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.78 million, a P/E ratio of -50.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Robert H. Kluge bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.