Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Decreases By 53.9%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RCRUY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 71,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,671. Recruit has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

