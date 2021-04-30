Short Interest in Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Expands By 128.6%

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the March 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,522,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PUGE traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,003,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,221,914. Puget Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Puget Technologies
Further Reading: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Puget Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puget Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.