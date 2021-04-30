Short Interest in Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Expands By 128.6%

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the March 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,522,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUGE traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,003,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,221,914. Puget Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Puget Technologies

Puget Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of personal 3D printers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. Puget Technologies, Inc is a subsidiary of Qest Consulting Group, Inc

