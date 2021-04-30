Short Interest in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Grows By 68.1%

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the March 31st total of 832,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,738. Progress Software has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 72,419.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Progress Software by 44.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Progress Software by 10.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

