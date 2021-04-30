Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Grows By 250.0%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS MALRY remained flat at $$35.70 during trading hours on Friday. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62.
About Mineral Resources
