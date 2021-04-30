Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Grows By 250.0%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS MALRY remained flat at $$35.70 during trading hours on Friday. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

