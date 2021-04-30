Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Rises By 107.7%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

DMXF traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.06 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000.

