Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Rises By 435.1%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,000 shares, a growth of 435.1% from the March 31st total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,092,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PDBC stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

