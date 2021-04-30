Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Grows By 78.4%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000.

NASDAQ PIE traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $25.69. 1,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,650. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

