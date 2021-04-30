Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Decreases By 52.0%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ilika stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. 88,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,808. Ilika has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07.

Get Ilika alerts:

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.