Short Interest in IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Declines By 53.8%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS IDWM traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 6,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. IDW Media has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 158.24% and a negative net margin of 42.29%.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing, television entertainment, and media distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products.

