Short Interest in Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Rises By 266.7%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GRUSF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 100,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,948. Grown Rogue International has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Grown Rogue International had a negative return on equity of 2,671.00% and a negative net margin of 119.45%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.68 price target on shares of Grown Rogue International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and chocolate edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates.

