Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Rises By 345.8%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 345.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

FMY stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $14.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.