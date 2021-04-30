Short Interest in FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Decreases By 77.6%

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FNGR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. FingerMotion has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $17.00.
About FingerMotion
Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.