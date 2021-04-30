Short Interest in FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Decreases By 77.6%

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FNGR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. FingerMotion has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile services and data company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It also develops data analysis application platform. FingerMotion, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

