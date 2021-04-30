Short Interest in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Increases By 144.4%

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.74. 3,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,917. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.85 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.69.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXFO shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $3,996,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

