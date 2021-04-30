Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Decreases By 61.9%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $86.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

