Short Interest in DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Drops By 46.1%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,120. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $113.65.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSDVY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.