Short Interest in Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Declines By 80.0%

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DESTQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. Destination Maternity has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
Destination Maternity Company Profile
