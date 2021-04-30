Short Interest in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Decreases By 49.0%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 130,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 656,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at $997,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at $568,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,087,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at $741,000.

CONX stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. CONX has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

