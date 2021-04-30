Short Interest in Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Drops By 62.9%

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the March 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.0 days.
OTCMKTS CCLAF opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.56.
About Coca-Cola Amatil
