Short Interest in China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Expands By 98.2%

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ZXAIY opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.45. China Zenix Auto International has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%.

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

