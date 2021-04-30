Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Increases By 194.1%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 194.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of China Eastern Airlines stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 26,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

