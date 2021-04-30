Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Declines By 49.0%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 427,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of CRLFF stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Several research firms have commented on CRLFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

