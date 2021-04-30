Short Interest in Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Rises By 300.0%

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of CRBO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154. Carbon Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $16.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Carbon Energy Company Profile
