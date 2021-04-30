Short Interest in Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Rises By 300.0%

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CRBO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154. Carbon Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $16.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Carbon Energy alerts:

Carbon Energy Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.