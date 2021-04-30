Short Interest in BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Increases By 233.3%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of BioGaia AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

BioGaia AB (publ) stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. BioGaia AB has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16.

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates in Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

