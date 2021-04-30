Short Interest in AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Expands By 63.9%

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the March 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS APYP opened at $0.00 on Friday. AppYea has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get AppYea alerts:

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.