Short Interest in AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Expands By 63.9%

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the March 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS APYP opened at $0.00 on Friday. AppYea has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
AppYea Company Profile
Read More: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.