Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Increases By 411.8%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 411.8% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TGIFF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. 1933 Industries has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
1933 Industries Company Profile
