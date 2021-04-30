Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Increases By 411.8%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 411.8% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGIFF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. 1933 Industries has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in AMA and Infused MFG segments. The company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It also provides cannabidiol infused products, such as tinctures, lotions, creams, vape pens, cartridges, lip balms, tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates, hemp-seed oils, and capsules under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands; and cannabis flowers and concentrates.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.