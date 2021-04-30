Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $55.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,233.07. 1,643,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,509. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,139.64. Shopify has a twelve month low of $595.03 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,370.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

