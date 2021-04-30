Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,420.00 at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,370.20.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $37.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,195.13. 54,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.40, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $595.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,146.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,139.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,480,118,000 after buying an additional 75,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

