Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.46. 15,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,850. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

