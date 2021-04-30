Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Announces Earnings Results

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Sharps Compliance stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.41. 534,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $303.99 million and a P/E ratio of 243.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,879,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.