Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Sharps Compliance worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SMED shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.99 million and a P/E ratio of 263.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

