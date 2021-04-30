SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $29.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.61. SGS has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.8901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. SGS’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

