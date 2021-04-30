ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total value of $181,275.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,002.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,509,855. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $505.00 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.49 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 143.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

