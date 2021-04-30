Service Properties Trust (SVC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Service Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.45.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

SVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.